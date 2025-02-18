South West Water (SWW) has carried improvements on Dartmoor as part of its work to reduce the use of storm overflows across the region.
Horrabridge wastewater treatment works in West Devon was one of the South West’s highest spilling storm overflows in 2023.
After surveying more than 1.5 kilometres of pipework, SWW found that surface and ground water was seeping into local sewers and putting additional pressure on the treatment works during wet weather.
In response, SWW said it had installed a protective lining to 880 metres of sewer and carried out upgrades to some 30 manholes and pumps. A second storage tank was also added to increase the site’s capacity during periods of heavy rainfall.
Following the work, there has since been one spill from the storm overflow at the works since January 1, compared to 32 spills in the same period last year, according to SWW.