Water supplies were cut off in Yealmpton in the west of the South Hams for several hours this morning.
A South West Water spokesperson said: "We were made aware of water outages in Yealmpton in the early hours of this morning which were caused by a fault with one of our valves. Our teams have worked hard to resolve the issue and the network is now slowly recharging. We are working to restore all supplies as soon as possible and we would like to thank customers for their patience."
The company began restoring supplies around eleven o clock.