They look very similar both inside and out but the WH Smith branches in both Kingsbridge and Totnes have now been rebranded as TG Jones.
WH Smith sold its high street branches to Modella Capital who own Hobbycraft and has invested in Tie Rack and Paperchase.
The deal, valued at £76 million, involves approximately 480 stores and 5,000 employees nationwide
WH Smith will retain its airport, train station, and hospital locations, focusing on its travel business, which accounts for 85 per cent of the company's trade profit and 75 per cent of its sales.
The high street stores only provided 15 per cent of WH Smith's total profit.
The rebranded stores will continue to offer the same selection of goods and services, such as the Post Office and Toys "R" Us outlets.
“It’s obviously based on another familiar surname (like WHSmith), that will resonate with people across the UK, and we wanted to keep that sense of a family business.”
WH Smith Chief executive Carl Cowling said in a statement: “As we continue to deliver on our strategic ambition to become the leading global travel retailer, this is a pivotal moment for WHSmith as we become a business exclusively focused on travel.
“As our travel business has grown, our UK high street business has become a much smaller part of the WHSmith Group.”
“High Street is a good business; it is profitable and cash-generative with an experienced and high-performing management team.
“However, given our rapid international growth, now is the right time for a new owner to take the high street business forward and for the WHSmith leadership team to focus exclusively on our travel business.
“I wish the High Street team every success.”
