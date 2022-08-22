Where to go with urgent but non-life threatening injuries
With the summer holidays in full swing the NHS has worked to ensure there are additional services in some tourist hotspots to reduce pressure on our busy emergency departments.
Minor Injuries Units (MIU) and Urgent Treatment Centres (UTC) are located right across the county and are there for people needing urgent medical attention, but not in a life-threatening situation.
Treatment starts at home for many conditions, but for more serious sprains, burns, wounds that need stitching and suspected broken limbs you may be treated more quickly in your nearest Minor Injuries Unit or Urgent Treatment Centre.
NHS111 online provides advice and will direct you to the most appropriate service for your needs. There is more information on what they can treat and how to access them online and in this film.
NHS Devon’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Nigel Acheson said: “We want to reassure both our local residents and our visitors that the NHS is committed to providing local urgent care services this summer.
“At peak times up to one quarter of people in our busy emergency departments are visitors to the area.
“In most cases, visitors who are unwell while on holiday here can access help through a pharmacist or their GP back home. Choosing the best service for your condition can help you get support more quickly and reduces pressure on our busy emergency services.”
This summer local residents and visitors in north Devon can access urgent care more easily through:
The Minor Injuries Unit at Totnes Community Hospital reopened in time for the busy summer. Totnes MIU is open seven days a week from 8am to 5pm, X-ray facility is available all day on Monday, as well as Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.
People can also access support for minor conditions from their local pharmacist who can offer advice and over the counter remedies. Whether it’s sunburn, an insect bite, an upset stomach or earache, a local pharmacy can offer quick and easy assistance for minor conditions.
South Hams Hospital is on Plymouth Road at Kingsbridge TQ7 1AT. Telephone 01548 852349. The opening hours are 9am to 5pm. This service is for anyone aged two over.
Finally, visitors to the area who become unwell or have forgotten a prescription, can access help through their GP back home. They will be able to offer an appointment by telephone or online and can arrange a prescription which can be picked up locally.
