The General Election takes place on Thursday July 4 and polling stations will be open between 7am and 10pm.
Make sure you have your photo ID so you can have your say - you will not be able to vote at a polling station without it.
Accepted forms of photo ID include:
- Passport
- Driving licence
- Blue badge
- Defence identity card
- Government issued travel passes
SOUTH DEVON CONSTITUENCY POLLING STATIONS INCLUDE
Ashprington Village Hall, Ashprington, Totnes,
Aveton Gifford Memorial Hall, Fore Street, Aveton Gifford
Berry Pomeroy Village Hall, Berry Pomeroy, Totnes
Bridgetown Community Hall, Hope Close, Bridgetown
Bigbury Memorial Hall, St. Ann's Chapel, Bigbury
Blackawton Village Hall, Vicarage Road, Blackawton
Ledstone Farm, Ledstone, Kingsbridge
Charleton Village Hall, Sicklemans Close,West Charleton
Chivelstone Parish Community Hall, East Prawle, Kingsbridge
Churchstow Church Hall, Pump Lane, Churchstow
Cornworthy Village Hall, Cornworthy, Totnes
Dartington Village Hall, Cott Road, Dartington
Dartmouth Guildhall, Victoria Road, Dartmouth
Dartmouth Baptist Church Hall, Carey Road, Dartmouth
Dean Prior Parish Hall, Higher Dean, Dean Prior
Diptford Parish Hall, Diptford, Totnes
Dittisham Village Hall, Dittisham, Dartmouth
East Allington Parish Hall, East Allington, Totnes
East Portlemouth Village Hall, East Portlemouth, Salcombe
Frogmore Village Hall, Appletree Close, Frogmore
Sherford Village Hall, Sherford, Kingsbridge
Halwell & Moreleigh Village Hall, Moreleigh Cross, Moreleigh
Harberton Parish Hall, Tristford Road, Harberton
Harbertonford Village Hall, Woodcourt Road, Harbertonford
Kingsbridge Care Hub (1), Quay House ,Ilbert Road
Kingsbridge Methodist Church Hall, 100 Fore Street, Kingsbridge
Kingsbridge Care Hub (2), Quay House, Ilbert Road
Kingston Reading Room, Kingston, Kingsbridge
Kingswear Hall, Fore Street, Kingswear E
St John the Baptist Church, Littlehempston, Grattons Lane, Littlehempston
Loddiswell Village Hall, South Brent Road, Loddiswell
Malborough Village Hall Annexe, Collaton Road, Malborough
Marldon Village Hall, Village Road, Marldon
Modbury Memorial Hall, Back Street, Modbury
Avon Vale Tennis & Croquet Club, Black Hall Lane, Avonwick
Rattery Village Hall, Rattery, South Brent
Ringmore Women's Institute Hall, Ringmore, Kingsbridge
Salcombe Holy Trinity Church, Church Street, Salcombe
Slapton Village Hall, Wood Lane, Slapton
South Brent Village Hall, Station Approach, South Brent
South Brent Methodist Church Hall, Church Street, South Brent
Hope & Galmpton Village Hall, Galmpton, Kingsbridge
South Milton Village Hall, South Milton, Kingsbridge
South Pool Village Hall, Herring Street, South Pool
Stoke Fleming Village Hall, Dartmouth Road, Stoke Fleming
Stoke Gabriel Village Hall, School Hill, Stoke Gabriel 0
Stokenham Parish Hall, Carehouse Cross, Stokenham
Chillington Village Hall, Tanpits Lane, Chillington
Strete Parish Hall, Hynetown Road, Strete
Thurlestone Parish Hall, Main Street, Thurlestone
St. John's Church Hall, Bridgetown
Totnes Civic Hall (1), High Street, Totnes
Follaton House, Plymouth Road, Totnes Devon
West Alvington Village Hall, Townsend Road, West Alvington
St. Mary's Church, Woodleigh, Kingsbridge
SOUTH WEST DEVON CONSTITUENCY POLLING STATIONS INCLUDE
Sherford Community Hub, Hercules Road, Sherford, Plymouth
Cornwood Village Hall, School Lane, Cornwood, Ivybridge
Ermington Store & More - The Hub, 1 Church Road, Ermington
Lukesland Garden Tea Room, Lukesland House, Harford
Holbeton Village Hall, Brent Hill, Holbeton, Plymouth
Ivybridge Leisure Centre, Leonards Road, Ivybridge,
Woodlands Park Primary School, Abbot Road, Ivybridge
Newton Ferrers W.I. Community Hall, The Green, Parsonage Road, Newton Ferrers
Noss Mayo Village Hall, Noss Mayo, Plymouth
Shaugh Prior Recreation Hall, Shaugh Prior, Plymouth
Lee Moor Public Hall, Lee Moor, Plymouth
Sparkwell Parish Hall, Sparkwell, Plymouth
Lee Mill Congregational Church, Plymouth Road, Ivybridge
Ugborough Village Hall, Ugborough, Ivybridge
Bittaford Village Hall, Jubilee Terrace, Bittaford, Ivybridge
Wembury War Memorial Village Hall, Barton Close, Wembury, Plymouth
Woolwell Centre, Darklake Lane, Woolwell, Plymouth