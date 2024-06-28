The General Election takes place on Thursday July 4 and polling stations will be open between 7am and 10pm.

Make sure you have your photo ID so you can have your say - you will not be able to vote at a polling station without it. 

Accepted forms of photo ID include: 

  • Passport
  • Driving licence
  • Blue badge
  • Defence identity card
  • Government issued travel passes

SOUTH DEVON CONSTITUENCY POLLING STATIONS INCLUDE

Ashprington Village Hall, Ashprington, Totnes,

Aveton Gifford Memorial Hall, Fore Street, Aveton Gifford

Berry Pomeroy Village Hall, Berry Pomeroy, Totnes

Bridgetown Community Hall, Hope Close, Bridgetown

Bigbury Memorial Hall, St. Ann's Chapel, Bigbury

Blackawton Village Hall, Vicarage Road, Blackawton

Ledstone Farm, Ledstone, Kingsbridge

Charleton Village Hall, Sicklemans Close,West Charleton

Chivelstone Parish Community Hall, East Prawle, Kingsbridge

Churchstow Church Hall, Pump Lane, Churchstow

Cornworthy Village Hall, Cornworthy, Totnes

Dartington Village Hall, Cott Road, Dartington

Dartmouth Guildhall, Victoria Road, Dartmouth

Dartmouth Baptist Church Hall, Carey Road, Dartmouth

Dean Prior Parish Hall, Higher Dean, Dean Prior

Diptford Parish Hall, Diptford, Totnes

Dittisham Village Hall, Dittisham, Dartmouth

East Allington Parish Hall, East Allington, Totnes

East Portlemouth Village Hall, East Portlemouth, Salcombe

Frogmore Village Hall, Appletree Close, Frogmore

Sherford Village Hall, Sherford, Kingsbridge

Halwell & Moreleigh Village Hall, Moreleigh Cross, Moreleigh

Harberton Parish Hall, Tristford Road, Harberton

Harbertonford Village Hall, Woodcourt Road, Harbertonford

Kingsbridge Care Hub (1), Quay House ,Ilbert Road

Kingsbridge Methodist Church Hall, 100 Fore Street, Kingsbridge

Kingsbridge Care Hub (2), Quay House, Ilbert Road

Kingston Reading Room, Kingston, Kingsbridge

Kingswear Hall, Fore Street, Kingswear E

St John the Baptist Church, Littlehempston, Grattons Lane, Littlehempston

Loddiswell Village Hall, South Brent Road, Loddiswell

Malborough Village Hall Annexe, Collaton Road, Malborough

Marldon Village Hall, Village Road, Marldon

Modbury Memorial Hall, Back Street, Modbury

Avon Vale Tennis & Croquet Club, Black Hall Lane, Avonwick

Rattery Village Hall, Rattery, South Brent

Ringmore Women's Institute Hall, Ringmore, Kingsbridge

Salcombe Holy Trinity Church, Church Street, Salcombe

Slapton Village Hall, Wood Lane, Slapton

South Brent Village Hall, Station Approach, South Brent

South Brent Methodist Church Hall, Church Street, South Brent

Hope & Galmpton Village Hall, Galmpton, Kingsbridge

South Milton Village Hall, South Milton, Kingsbridge

South Pool Village Hall, Herring Street, South Pool

Stoke Fleming Village Hall, Dartmouth Road, Stoke Fleming

Stoke Gabriel Village Hall, School Hill, Stoke Gabriel 0

Stokenham Parish Hall, Carehouse Cross, Stokenham

Chillington Village Hall, Tanpits Lane, Chillington

Strete Parish Hall, Hynetown Road, Strete

Thurlestone Parish Hall, Main Street, Thurlestone

St. John's Church Hall, Bridgetown

Totnes Civic Hall (1), High Street, Totnes

Follaton House, Plymouth Road, Totnes Devon

West Alvington Village Hall, Townsend Road, West Alvington

St. Mary's Church, Woodleigh, Kingsbridge

SOUTH WEST DEVON CONSTITUENCY POLLING STATIONS INCLUDE

Sherford Community Hub, Hercules Road, Sherford, Plymouth

Cornwood Village Hall, School Lane, Cornwood, Ivybridge

Ermington Store & More - The Hub, 1 Church Road, Ermington

Lukesland Garden Tea Room, Lukesland House, Harford

Holbeton Village Hall, Brent Hill, Holbeton, Plymouth

Ivybridge Leisure Centre, Leonards Road, Ivybridge,

Woodlands Park Primary School, Abbot Road, Ivybridge

Newton Ferrers W.I. Community Hall, The Green, Parsonage Road, Newton Ferrers

Noss Mayo Village Hall, Noss Mayo, Plymouth

Shaugh Prior Recreation Hall, Shaugh Prior, Plymouth

Lee Moor Public Hall, Lee Moor, Plymouth

Sparkwell Parish Hall, Sparkwell, Plymouth

Lee Mill Congregational Church, Plymouth Road, Ivybridge

Ugborough Village Hall, Ugborough, Ivybridge

Bittaford Village Hall, Jubilee Terrace, Bittaford, Ivybridge

Wembury War Memorial Village Hall, Barton Close, Wembury, Plymouth

Woolwell Centre, Darklake Lane, Woolwell, Plymouth