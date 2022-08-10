Whirlwind causes chaos at Loddiswell event
A cold sharp breeze was felt, increasing in speed, strength and intensity.
Spinning at breakneck speed it lifted two gazebos high into the air and deposited them inside the play area. As is passed the Tombola stall, money was carried spinning up into the sky. Some landed in the playing field and was quickly gathered up. The rest disappeared with the whirlwind to somewhere yet to be discovered. Some notes where found around the village, but organisers believe about £200 is still missing. Luckily no-one was hurt.
After two years of isolating, minimal socialising and Covid, Loddiswell held their 98th annual Show, opened by their President, Sheila Harvey, on a glorious hot, sun drenched day. Focused on entertainment, sports, fun and games for children and adults, the Show was well attended and a great time had by all.
The BBQ, tea tent and ice creams were very busy all afternoon, as was the bar and childrens’ games. The marque had a good display of produce, craft, baking and other interests.
The vintage/classic tractors, cars and bikes provided an impressive display.
