Is your child a future David Attenborough in the making? Are they interested in wildlife and the natural world?
You’re invited to book them in for a Wildlife Spotters session hosted by the Willmott Dixon team.
The sessions will show young people how to find, observe and protect the bugs, animals, reptiles and birds that can be discovered right on their doorstep.
They’re touring across Devon this month and this is just one of the many fun free activities at your local library this summer.
They drop by Kingsbridge Library 10am – 11am and Ivybridge Library both tomorrow (Thursday 3) , 1pm – 2pm.