Cornwood Parish councillors will be discussing the possible buying of Vehicle Activated Signs (VAS) to try to slow down traffic through the villages Cornwood and Lutton.
It is also an option to buy one sign and move it around to different locations.
The signs cost between £2,200 and £3,800 depending on the specifications plus the cost of additional batteries.
The recent speed surveys carried out in both villages showed the need for action according to the council.
Local parent Amanda Page was collecting her daughter Sienna from the village school and she said she welcomes the idea: ‘’Sometimes when you cross the road it is crazy as people speed through here.
‘’We tend to park in the pub car park at pick up and drop off times to cross the road to school and sometimes people speed through here.
‘’So yes I think it would be a good idea.’’
Another local resident who didn’t want to give his name said: ‘’I think people will keep on going the speed they usually do.
‘’I don’t think it will make any difference so would be a waste of money.’’
The decision over whether to buy the signs will be made by Cornwood Parish Council later this month.