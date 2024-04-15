The South West Coast Path Young Photographer of the year is William Curzon. His striking image of Ayrmer Cove gained him the winning place.
William said: "It feels absolutely incredible to be chosen as the SWCP Young Photographer Of The Year and I have a huge sense of satisfaction that my work has been recognised this way. “It seems even more special to have won it as this July, straight after completing my GCSEs, I am going to be walking the full 630 miles of the coast path along with a couple of my friends." Judge Jessica Lennan who is Photography Lecturer at University of Plymouth commented: "This photo compellingly captures the tide rushing over the rocky coast.
Using a long shutter speed, the photographer achieves a softening effect on the water, juxtaposing its fluidity against the rugged terrain of the rocks. “Additionally, the pattern of the rocks is reflected in the heavy and dark clouds above, adding to the overall striking atmosphere and composition."
You can view all the winning images plus more as part of the SWCP Photographer of the Year Exhibition at London Paddington in July on Platforms 8 & 9 at Paddington Station in London between July 3 and 30.
The South West Coast Path stretches for 630 miles, running from Minehead in Somerset, along the coasts of Devon and Cornwall, to Poole Harbour in Dorset. William and his friends are raising money for the RNLI and you can donate to their Gofundme page