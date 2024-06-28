Sandridge Barton Wines were this year’s hosts of the annual Wines of Great Britain Awards.
It was a week of tasting, analysing, and scoring over 380 wines which had been entered from across the UK.
The dedication and professionalism of the judging procedures was in evidence, and each wine was given the time it deserved from the panel of judges which included co-chair and celebrity wine buff Oz Clark OBE.
A record number of wines was entered this year with the highest ever number of producers entering from all over the country, including more of first time entrants than ever before alongside many regular competitors.
CEO and head winemaker Duncan Schwab said:
“I’d like to thank you (Wine GB team) for your lovely words about your experience at Sandridge Barton and our team.
“We truly enjoyed hosting you, the judges, and the Sensible Wine Services team for the week.
“Your professional organisation and dedication were outstanding, ensuring that each wine from across the UK was given the thorough analysis and tasting it deserved.
“At the same time, the enjoyable atmosphere made the occasion a real joy to be part of.
Thank you for making it such a memorable event and we’re all now looking forwards to the results day.”
The trophy winners including the Supreme Champion will be announced at the WineGB Awards Lunch on July 19.
The calibre of judges and competition partners make the WineGB Awards the major competition for Great Britain’s wines and wine producers.