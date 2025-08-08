Devon will once again play host to an international tournament when the women’s Rugby World Cup rolls into Exeter on August 23.
At least nine nations will play at Sandy Park, the home of Exeter Chiefs, during the pool stages, with two quarter-finals to come thereafter.
Sandy Park hosted men’s World Cup fixtures back in 2015, so it is a venue that is used to entertaining international teams and their followers. It will be an opportunity for local rugby fans or supporters of women’s sport to see a whole host of international players in action right on their doorsteps, rather than trekking to Twickenham, Cardiff or further afield.
Exeter Chiefs Women’s head coach Steve Salvin said: “The excitement around this tournament is definitely building. As a club, we are delighted to be hosting these games as we all know how much people in Devon love their rugby, and there are so many local clubs in the area that have strong girls’ and women’s teams. This will be their chance to see the best in the world in action, including many of our own players.”
Canada’s captain Alex Tessier will be joined by her Chiefs’ teammates DaLeaka Menin and Emily Tuttosi when the women in red play Scotland at Sandy Park on September 6. New signings Francesca Granzotto, from Italy, and the Black Ferns’ Amy Rule will also run out at Sandy Park on August 23 and August 31, respectively.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ two Red Roses will be playing at other venues around the UK, hoping to make it to the final.
Winger Claudia Moloney-MacDonald, playing in her second Rugby World Cup despite suffering a serious neck injury a year ago, said: “I’m incredibly proud to be selected to represent England at our home World Cup. Sometimes it’s important to reflect on the journey and remind myself where I was just 12 months ago; on the sidelines watching training, unsure if I’d be able to join back in again. But I’m also just living in this moment, enjoying now, working hard, and excited for the World Cup.
England has been leading the way in the women’s game in terms of professionalism and growth. The rugby community and Red Roses fans have been instrumental in that. I think it’s a way of the sport repaying its commitment to the women’s game, to bring a World Cup to our doorstep. The biggest spectacle in our sport for English fans to enjoy.
“As a player it’s incredible, to represent your country at a home World Cup, is something few people are able to do, and something I’m incredibly excited and honoured to experience.”
Chiefs Back-row Maddie Feaunati is hoping the Rugby World Cup will level up women’s rugby with the men’s brand of the game and that fans stick around once the Rugby World Cup has ended and the PWR domestic league starts up again.
Feaunati said: “I hope everyone changes their view on women’s rugby. Rugby is rugby! Rugby is there for everyone.”
She added: “At Chiefs, we have a great fan base, but it would be really cool if more fans decide to come to our PWR games after the World Cup is over.”
Tickets available from www.rugbyworldcup.com
