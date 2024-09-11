The proposed extension of 2000 new houses in Woolwell is to be discussed by South Hams District Councillors in committee on November 14 at 10am.
The land is already allocated in the Joint Local Plan so is likely to pass.
Conservative Councillor for Woolwell Cllr Nicky Hopwood will be voting against any expansion to Woolwell.
Cllr Hopwood said: “Under the previous Conservative administration I was assured by the Leader of the Council and the Chair of planning (both Conservative) that the application would be heard in Woolwell so residents could attend. I was told yesterday that the application will not be heard in Woolwell but that residents who want to be at the meeting will have to make the 50 mile round trip to Totnes.
“The new administration (Liberal Democrats) talk a good talk about climate change and decarbonisation along with making the Council more accessible and yet at the first opportunity to show Woolwell residents they practice what they preach, we have been badly let down.”
The meeting will be live streamed so residents can watch the proceedings online.
Cllr Hopwood continued: “I know many will be disappointed as they wanted to be there in person to support me and to be honest that support is invaluable to me.
“I am truly sorry that the application isn’t now being heard in Woolwell but the decision is out of my hands.”
Two linked plans were submitted, one for up to 1,640 homes plus up to 1,200sqm of commercial, retail and community floor space, a new two-form entry primary school, public space including a community park, new sport and playing facilities, access points as well as vehicle, cycle and pedestrian links.
The other plan was for up to 360 homes along with new access points from Towerfield Drive and Pick Pie Drive.There are also plans for the ‘old tramway’ to be used as a strategic north-south footpath and cycle link.
Meanwhile the first phase of the Woolwell to the George traffic scheme is now underway.
It will include a new signalised junction where Woolwell Crescent meets Tavistock Road as well as walking and cycling improvements.