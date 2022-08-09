Yealm RNLI rases funds in Newton Ferrers
The Yealm branch of the RNLI are running a series of events throughout the summer.
Core to this is the sale of RNLI souvenirs every Saturday throughout August between 8.30am and 1pm outside Luscombe Maye on Newton Hill in Newton Ferrers which raised around £1,000 in 2021 towards central funds.
The group also hold an annual Art Sale at the WI Community Hall on Saturday August 27 and Sunday August 28 between 10am and 5pm. It is the largest fundraiser of predominantly local artists. The artists pay a hanging fee plus 25 per cent commission on all sales. Last year they raised £6,000 on sales of £16,000. Admission is £1 for adults and children go free.
Honorary Treasurer Captain Keith Hart RD said: “We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who donates or buys the art. We are very grateful for all the support to our lifesaving services including our nearest lifeboat station in Plymouth.”
