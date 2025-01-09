A yellow weather warning remains in place across most of Devon and Cornwall for snow and icy patches, with potential travel disruption expected to continue throughout the day (Thursday January 9).
With many surfaces already wet and temperatures dropping below freezing, untreated roads, pavements, and cycle paths are likely to develop icy patches. Areas above 100 metres could see a few centimetres of fresh snow.
Some roads and railways may be affected, leading to longer journey times by road, bus, and train. Untreated surfaces may become hazardous, increasing the risk of slips and falls, while snowfall could present additional challenges for drivers, particularly in elevated areas.
For more information on how cold weather can affect your health and for tips on staying safe during snow and ice, visit the Met Office website.
Stay safe and take precautions if travelling in these wintry conditions.