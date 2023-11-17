Changes are about to happen to BBC Radio Devon along with the ther 38 BBC Local Radio stations with most changes coming in on Monday November 27.
The changes mean that weekday programming dedicated to Devon will be cut back to 6am to 2pm with shows from John Acres and Caroline Densley followed by a trio of networked shows presented from BBC Radio Cornwall hosted by David White, Anoushka Williams and Dan Pascoe and then the networked late shows will now be hosted from Salford between Monday and Thursday with Becky Want and from BBC Radio London on Friday or Saturday with Jo Good with BBC Radio 5 Live overnight.
The weekend schedules change next year with more networked shows from BBC Radio Cornwall this time hosted by Mel Osbourne and Jack Murley and followed on Saturday by a local sports show with James Vickery then Upload with Dan Pascoe and on Sunday Toby Buckland hosts a new network show from Plymouth and an evening show with Dotun Adebayo hosted from BBC Radio London.
The BBC’s Digital First strategy has meant the departure of many much loved local radio personalities from around the country. In the case of BBC Radio Devon David Fitzgerald, David Sheppard and Pippa Quelch who has joined The Mare and Foal Sanctuary.
This means more original journalism and in-depth investigations with 130 additional journalists including a team of 70 investigative journalists across the country.
With additional investment into local online journalism, more frequent updating of stories and greater prominence on the BBC News app we are reaching more people with the local news that matters to them. Online traffic to BBC Local news stories in England is up by 21 per cent over the last three months compared to the same period last year – which means on average 14.8 million unique browsers accessed our stories – up 2.6 million on the same period last year.