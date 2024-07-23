After a successful breeding match between Carpathian Lynx pair Emily and Flaviu, two kits were confirmed on Wednesday, 29th May. Their presence was first indicated by squeaks from the mother in their cubbing den and later confirmed by sightings as the kits began to explore their habitat.
Kits are born blind and with their ears folded, relying heavily on their parents until they start exploring their environment after about a month. During this period, guests were asked to exercise caution around the enclosure to minimise disruption and ensure both parents and kits were calm and adjusting well.
Regular welfare checks confirmed that both Emily and Flaviu were in good spirits. Flaviu showed positive signs of protection and attentiveness towards Emily and their litter.
After eight weeks, Dartmoor Zoo is pleased to report that the kits are doing incredibly well, appearing strong and happy as they explore more each day. Consequently, the decision has been made to remove the barriers, allowing guests to visit Dartmoor Zoo and witness this beautiful family of four in person. Guests are still advised to remain calm around the enclosure while the kits are developing.
Emily and Flaviu are Carpathian Lynx, a subspecies of Eurasian Lynx found mainly in Romania, Slovakia, Poland, and Ukraine, with scattered populations in Hungary, Serbia, and Bulgaria. With only 2,100-2,400 individuals remaining, zoo breeding and reintroduction programmes are vital. The success of their breeding match is a significant accomplishment.