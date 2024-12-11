Paignton Zoo has been dealt a huge blow after Storm Darragh ripped apart one of its historic trees, it has emerged.
A towering beech, estimated to be more than two 200-years-old, was severely damaged by the recent gales (December 7-8), crushing a wooden hut in its wake.
It is the third incident in 2024 of extreme weather damaging iconic trees at the conservation charity Wild Planet Trust, which is behind Paignton Zoo, as well as Newquay Zoo and the Slapton Ley National Nature Reserve.
Earlier in the year, a veteran cherry tree and an ancient oak were lost, and a mature larch tree was uprooted and a poplar tree felled at Newquay Zoo.
Catherine Mortimer, curator of gardens for Wild Planet Trust, said: "Sadly, with these extreme weather events becoming more common, we expect that we will continue to lose more of these very old trees.”
Keepers subsequently put the fallen beech to good use, using branches for perches and animal enrichment.
As beeches are edible and highly nutritious for certain species, some smaller branches were shared with the zoo's animals, including Manny, the black rhino.
Ms Mortimer added: “While it is a shame to see these trees damaged, we have a motto that 'nothing goes to waste' and will make sure that we salvage as much as we can for our animals.”
As the conservation charity is dedicated to halting species decline, Paignton and Newquay zoos’ gardens team are also replenishing the habitat by cultivating new trees.
Elsewhere in the county, Coombe Martin Wildlife and Dinosaur Park in north Devon had a similar experience after three large trees, thought to be between 100 and 150 years old, fell during the storm.
Two of the trees reportedly knocked out the park’s power line while the other crashed down on enclosures and fences.