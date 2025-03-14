Just a quick reminder. The Government set up this Commission in October last year with the aim of looking at the current chaos in the water industry and recommending regulatory and other changes by June of this year.
Having recently witnessed a BBC TV Breakfast interview with the Chair of the supposedly Independent Water Commission, as expected, my hopes of real change have already been dashed.
The comments and demeanour of the man in the Chair, Sir Jon Conliffe, combined with the previously cemented guard rails of Steve Reed, Environment Secretary, means that we are headed for a generational tinkering, and more of the same.
OK there will probably be a new name for an economic regulator (currently Ofwat), an integration of some regulatory duties, a couple of additional regulatory punishments introduced, the usual plethora of duplicated Defra press releases, but nothing like the comprehensive revolution that is sorely needed.
For example Reed (the seventh Environment Secretary in as many years) has already said that the current water company model, which is at the heart of the much current noise and negative issues, will not be changed.
Quote: "it would cost up to £100 bn, and that waterways would continue to be polluted while private ownership structures were unpicked. The current problems were not the "inevitable" consequence of privatisation."
Absolute rubbish. The outdated privatised water company model is the very essence of the problem.
Look at Thames Water, the poster boy of the current model (which the Government and Reed are conveniently ignoring). Teetering on bankruptcy despite serving 16 million people in a privatised monopoly. Others are also in financial plight.
The reason is simple. The water company’s primary focus, like that of any private company, is to make a profit and to satisfy its owner/shareholder. All else is secondary. Remember they have a monopoly market place.
Of course we don't want to return to nationalisation and begging bowls to the Treasury. I worked in the public sector for 20 years and saw political attitudes of "no votes in s**t." (How things change!).
Instead, as I said a couple of weeks ago, we should convert to the not-for-profit model employed by Welsh Water since 2001.
No shareholder distractions and with a primary focus on the customer. Look at the Consumer Council for Water excellent 'Water Matters' customer survey 2024 and see the overwhelming and more favoured Welsh model statistics. Also, compared to 1989 and the original Thatcher privatisation, not difficult to transition to from the current chaos.
Yes, regulation needs an overhaul. Yes, Ofwat's tenure has done its job and no longer fit-for purpose. Yes, we need a much-strengthened Environment Agency who would be the leader in a new and collaborative wider water catchment management of all things water; SuDs, planning, drainage, treatment, resources. policing. Yes we need to retain the excellent Drinking Water Inspectorate, the best in the world.
But No, we no longer want the money-making distraction of the market where the customer funds the profit and the dividends and is subsequently paid back by increasing shortfalls in operating & maintenance standards, leading to local pollutions, supply interruptions, and a deteriorating level of service.
Finally ask the customers, locally, regionally, nationally, they will tell you, as they have been telling me for 30 years, they don't want a private monopoly running a vital essential-for-life public service.
To deny that is to fly in the face of reality and to continue with more of the same.
Move over Sir Jon - we know what we want. Other than a Lordship - do you?