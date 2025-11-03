The latest proposal from Exeter, Plymouth and Torbay for the reorganisation of Devon is one of the most blatant examples of gerrymandering in recent times. I can’t believe the central government would stoop so low to endorse it, but who knows. The attempt by Labour-run Exeter and Plymouth and Conservative Torbay to try and cling to their dwindling power in the region is both pathetic and smacks of desperation. The fact that they are prepared to put party politics before the well-being of our local communities is a disgrace. The irony is, even if they succeed, it won’t work as the electorate has seen through them. Bring on the elections in May, unless, of course, they try to cancel them.