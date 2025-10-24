One of the leaves had some galls on the back and I set about explaining what they were. These were Spangle Galls which are created when the tiny Common Spangle Gall Wasp (which most people will probably never see), lays its eggs on the underside of the oak leaf. As with many other galls these eggs trigger a reaction by the host plant (in this case the oak tree) to form a protective growth around the egg. One of the most commonly known galls is the Marble Gall, which some (including myself until a few years ago) mistakenly call the Oak Apple, which is another gall altogether. Nearby there was a young oak tree and its branches were laden with Marble Galls, one of which had a small hole in it; this is a sign that the young wasp had matured and drilled a hole in the gall so that it could escape and fly away.