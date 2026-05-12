Traditional moth traps used a very bright light but the lamps contained mercury so they have been phased out. Lower power replacement actinic bulbs are better for gardens and urban areas because they are more user friendly for neighbours, but can still make good catches from a wide variety of moth species.
I wonder how many ‘alien encounters’ were actually due to moth traps using those very bright mercury vapour lamps.
Winter and early spring trapping during colder conditions often produces poor results. Several of my attempts during last winter produced nothing. Moths tend to be most active during calm dry conditions with a temperature above 8 degrees (ideally 10 degrees) and without any bright moonlight.
There is an aptly named Winter Moth with males flying between October and January, but females are wingless. Last winter, I found more males were attracted to a window light than came to my moth trap.
As temperatures begin to increase during the early spring there is a slow increase in moth numbers. but this year was generally poor. Most early species are reasonably easy to identify. For example, March Moths have a distinctive triangular shape and Early Thorn moths rest with their wings held upright, like butterflies.
A selection of other insects are often caught in moth traps, including some which would normally be considered to be daylight species. Gnats and a few small cranefly species may occur even in the colder winter conditions.
During April and May a few beetles can be caught along with the distinctive Cockchafers, which are large heavily built brown insects that may be over an inch in length and can fly in swarms with a loud buzzing noise, sometimes entering houses. Although they may look fierce they are harmless, even when firmly grasping your finger while relocating them to a safe place.
As temperatures increase during late April and May a few daylight flying moths will occur in suitable wild areas. Checking Buttercups can produce clusters of small dark looking creatures which probably will be tiny moths called Micropterix calthella. They are around 5 mm wing length with a shiny bronze colour and bright orange heads. Micropterix aureatella are a similar size, but less common. They have an even more stunning appearance consisting of shining gold spots on a bright purple background and yellow heads. Adults feed on pollen from various plants.
Other daylight spring flying species can include various species of Longhorn Moths. This name derives from their extra long antennae which can be three times their wing length with males. Adela reaumurella are probably the commonest of several species. They have a wing length of about 10 mm with a golden or purplish tinge and small swarms can be seen flitting around young oak or hazel trees between April and June.
Caterpillars are becoming active now, with the large brightly coloured Drinker Moths being obvious. Avoid touching those long barbed hairs which can cause skin irritations, although Cuckoos seem to find them delicious. The common name comes from a preference for damp areas where they can be found on dew covered leaves and it was once thought they were drinking the dew.
Large Black caterpillars with small white spots and stout spines along their backs will probably be Peacock Butterflies. They start off living as a group before gradually spreading out to live a solitary life. Usually found on nettles during the spring and early summer but small numbers can also appear in the autumn
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