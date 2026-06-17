On 8th April 2001 we set out along the lane from Bryan’s home in Slapton; the hedgebanks were sprinkled with celandines and primroses. That first day we left the canvas of the hide in a bundle on the ground, to let the birds get used to it. Over the next two days Bryan and Chris assembled the hide a little at a time. We peeped into the nest and saw four nestlings, their pink skin covered only with soft, ginger down. On 11th April Bryan and Chris took their first photos, each spending about an hour in the hide. Only the female incubates the eggs but both parents share feeding the young. Their visits were about every twenty minutes. The adults arrived with beakfuls of worms and stuffed the wormy mess into each of the four gaping mouths. The worms were plentiful because the neighbouring field had just been cultivated.