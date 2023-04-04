Following the two-day public hearing, the panel concluded that the allegations were proven, and that PC Martindale had breached the expected standards of professional behaviour. The panel determined that the officer would be dismissed without notice and his details will be submitted to the College of Policing Barred List, preventing him from working within policing. Head of Professional Standards, Superintendent Jo Arundale said: ‘Members of the public have a right to expect officers to behave to high standard and on this occasion, the behaviour fell below this level.