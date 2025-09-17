Bertie must be one of the longest sausages we’ve ever seen at South Moor Vets! He’s a very friendly boy and a much loved pet, so his owners were really worried when he started showing signs of weakness on his back legs. He was taken to Bristol Vet School and examined by a specialist, but as he was still able to walk they decided to try rest and see if he recovered. A few weeks later his signs worsened and he was no longer able to walk, and had very little movement in his back legs. He hadn’t been to South Moor previously but his owner’s son was a client here and asked if we could help – of course we could, and as an RCVS recognised advanced practitioner in surgery, I have experience operating on these cases. Bertie came to see us and we were able to identify spinal cord compression as the most likely cause of Bertie’s signs and recommended a CT scan to confirm. The scan showed Bertie had a large disc extrusion (often referred to as a ‘slipped disc’) that was compressing his spinal cord to 10% of its normal size.