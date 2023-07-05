The number of home burglaries across Devon and Cornwall dropped by more than 20 per cent last year.
Data from Churchill Home Insurance showed that there were a total of 192,336 domestic burglaries in England and Wales in 2022 - the equivalent of 527 burglaries every day.
While other areas of the country saw rises of up to 39 per cent in the frequency of burglaries, Devon and Cornwall saw their numbers drop.
Devon and Cornwall - which were counted as one area in the research - recorded 1,242 burglaries in 2022, compared to 1,570 in 2021.
This means that the area saw a drop of 21 percent in home burglaries, the largest dip of any area in England and Wales.
A separate Churchill survey of burglary victims, commissioned by Churchill, found that 12 per cent of households had been burgled in the past five years, with 97 per cent of those saying that it had an impact on their family and day-to-day life.
The average value of items stolen in burglaries was £1,368, with the most frequently stolen items being jewellery (18 per cent), laptops/computers (17 per cent) and money (17 per cent).
Sarah Khan, Head of Churchill home insurance, said: “This research highlights the importance of being extra vigilant, as burglaries are increasing in many parts of England and Wales.
“Worryingly, many burglaries are committed while the victims are at home. In the hot summer weather, it can be tempting to leave windows open during evening or at night. However, it's important to take extra security precautions to make life as hard as possible for potential intruders by checking your doors, windows and garden gates are locked and keep valuables out of sight. Installing security lights, a home alarm system or a smart doorbell can also make your home more secure.
"As the average burglary results in the loss of more than £1,000 worth of belongings, it's sensible to ensure you have adequate home contents and buildings cover in place. Our policies not only cover the cost of replacement belongings, but our burglary response team are on hand to replace broken locks, secure smashed windows, and board up broken door panels at any time to ensure our customers feel safe in their homes as soon as possible after a break-in."