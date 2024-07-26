This “gorgeous” period home is full of character features and has “stunning” countryside views.
Park House, in Brixton, is in an elevated position and overlooks the surrounding countryside and woods.
Entering the property, the glazed porch leads into an entrance hall with stripped wooden floorboards and beams to the ceiling.
The sitting room is a dual aspect room with a window seat and double doors to the garden, plus a feature fireplace.
Across from the sitting room is a kitchen and dining room with a Rangemaster cooker, a utility room and a boot room.
Completing the ground floor is an under-stairs cupboard, which is currently set up as a “hidey-hole”.
Moving upstairs, on the first floor are four double bedrooms, two of which have views over fields and woods, and a family bathroom.
On the second floor, there is a master suite with a dressing area and an en-suite bathroom, as well as two skylights.
Outside, to the front of the property is a parking bay for two vehicles and steps leading up to the gardens.
The gardens have been landscaped, with a lawn, a paved patio, a Wendy House, and a large deck, as well as a chicken coop and a vegetable garden which includes a greenhouse and a shed.
The property is for sale with Luscombe Maye for a guide price of £775,000.
The agent commented: “A gorgeous detached period home located in the heart of this highly sought-after village, enjoying an abundance of character features, a fantastic second floor master suite with stunning southerly views, and a beautifully landscaped garden.
“An internal inspection of this wonderful prospect comes very highly recommended indeed.”