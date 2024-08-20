OWEN Howard helped himself to a four-wicket haul for Ivybridge 2nd XI in their 58-run win at Babbacombe.
Babbacombe were 116-4 chasing 229 to win, Rob Redding on the way to a top score of 50, when Howard interrupted their pursuit by dismissing Aiden Lightowlers for 21.
Five wickets fell for 12 runs scored – Joel Kopparambil took the odd one out – as Babbacombe slumped to 128 for nine.
Last-man Ben Passmore detained Ivybridge in the field longer than anticipated with a knock of 32 that hinted at promotion up the order in the near future.
The Ivybridge total of 228 for five was a jigsaw of contributions from most of the top order.
Ayash Upamal (34) and Simon Kidd (37) took the running total to 90 for three.
Howard was in and out for 39 before passing the baton to Alfie Lewis-Frost (42no) and Joe Donnelly (52no), who put on 96 unbroken for the sixth wicket.
Elsewhere, Dartington & Totnes face an anxious end to the D West season after going down to a 49-run defeat against promotion-hopefuls Kenn.
Defeat left D&T just one place and four points clear of the relegation zone with two games to go. Ivybridge 2nd XI are the opposition this Saturday, followed by third-placed Plymouth CS&R on the final day of the season.
Kenn were all out for 180 midway through the 44th of their 45 overs. Ben Chaloner (46) and youngster Alfie Mason (56) were the main run-getters.
Pick of the bowlers by a distance for D&T with five for 45 was Justin Osborne.
Dartington & Totnes were unable to put together any decent partnerships on the chase – 35 for the third wicket between Ali Selby (20) and Chris Cook (37) was as good as it got – as they faded away to 131 all out.
James Mason (2-22) took top-end wickets, Pete Chislett (3-17) got into the middlemen and Alfie Mason (2-22) prised out the lower order.
Meanwhile in B Division, Stoke Gabriel are back in promotion contention following a hefty eight-wicket win over relegated Chudleigh.
It looked to be all over for Jake Robinson’s men after three straight defeats shunted them out of the top two but hit-and-miss form from Cullompton and Barton has kept them in with an outside chance.
Chudleigh made a respectable but gettable 190 for nine in 45 overs on the Eastley Memorial Ground.
Luke Quaintance opened up with 26, Manriz Bhullar top-scored with 74 and Harrison Windsor-Horne chipped in 24.
Captains past and present, Jack Tolley (3-43) and Jake Robinson (2-43), did the bulk of Stoke’s wicket-taking.
Big-hitting left-hander Justin Pringle belted Stoke to victory with an unbeaten 111 of 125 balls. He hit four sixes and 18 fours – the last off Sam Haywood to win the game – and shared a stand of 139 for the second wicket with Abhishek Anand (40) that got the to-win target down to nine.