IVYBRIDGE beat promotion rivals Clyst St George by four wickets to stay hard on the heels of top two Plymstock and Budleigh Salterton.
Tiaan van der Walt marked his 1st XI debut for Clyst with a top score of 60 in a total of 233 all out. A stand of 71 with Thom Bunker (37) formed the backbone of the villagers’ total. Wiehann Mayer (38), Bertie Creer (23) and Nathan Wells (24) chipped in around the main stand.
Adam Huxtable spun out these main run scorers (4-53), while Josh Coker and Harry Solomon took two wickets each.
Ivybridge chased down the runs with exactly an over to go – and never looked like failing after getting to 178 for three in reply.
Harvey Johnson (46) and Abraham Kopparambil (41) posted a dream start of 77, Kopparambil and Zack Dunn (37) added 60 more and the last lap belonged to Solomon (31no) and Tinashe Muchawaya (23).
