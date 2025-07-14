PRE-SEASON FRIENDLY
Callington Town 2 Ivybridge Town 5
IVYBRIDGE Town enjoyed a five-goal scoring spree as they continued their pre-season preparations with a 5-2 away victory over South West Peninsula League side Callington on Friday, July 11, reports Graham Hambly.
They took the lead after 15 minutes with a goal from Kaycee Favour only for Will Elliott to equalise for Callington five minutes before the interval.
The second half saw Ivybridge take control with two goals from Kai Burrell and one each from Jadore Lawson and Josh Johnson.
Burrell restored the Ivybridge lead in the 50th minute and struck again nine minutes later when he picked himself up to convert a penalty awarded after being fouled.
Lawson made it 4-1 in the 65th minute before Fin Harrison pulled one back for Callington in the 73rd minute while Johnson completed the scoring just before the final whistle.
Ivybridge joint manager Brad Gargett said: “It was a good run out for us as Callington are a strong side. We are pleased with what we are doing as a new group of players. We scored five goals, and it could have been a few more.”
Next up for Ivybridge will be a visit to Wadebridge, another South West Peninsula League side, on Monday evening (July 14) (7.30pm). That will be followed by visits to Torpoint Reserves on Thursday July 17 and Tavistock on Tuesday July 22.
The new Jewson Western League season starts for Ivybridge with an away match against St Austell on Saturday July 26. The first home fixture at Erme Valley will be against Saltash United on Wednesday August 13.
