TOTNES para-badminton star Krysten Coombs (34), silver medallist at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, is preparing to take on the world’s best at the British & Irish Para Badminton International in Cardiff later this month.
The event, running from 22 to 26 July at Sport Wales National Centre, is regarded as one of the most important events on the para badminton circuit – bringing together elite players from around the world.
For Coombs, it’s an opportunity to test himself on home soil as he builds towards his ultimate ambition of competing – and winning gold – at the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.
“Paris was an incredible experience and something I’ll always treasure, but my focus is firmly on what’s ahead,” said Coombs. “Cardiff will be a fantastic chance to perform in front of a home crowd, and these competitions are key milestones on the road to LA 2028. I want to keep improving and pushing myself every time I step on court.”
Coombs has already enjoyed a glittering international career, claiming world doubles gold in 2015 and multiple European titles in both singles and doubles. At Paris 2024, he upgraded the bronze medal he won in Tokyo with a hard-fought run to the final, cementing his place as one of Britain’s most successful para-badminton players.
The Cardiff event marks the first time Wales has hosted a major para-badminton competition of this scale, and organisers are promising a showcase of world-class sport to inspire fans and future athletes alike.
Away from the court, Coombs is also known for his acting career, with appearances in global TV hits such as Game of Thrones and The Witcher.
The British & Irish Para Badminton International takes place from 22 to 26 July at the Sport Wales National Centre, Cardiff.
Tickets for the event cost between £1.00 and £5.00. Volunteers are also welcome.
For more information, visit the Badminton Wales website: https://badminton.wales/british-irish-para-badminton-international-2025/.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.