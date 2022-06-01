MATCH GALLERY: Kenn vs Ivybridge Second XI
Action from Saturday’s clash between Kenn and Ivybridge second XI in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League D Division West.
ACTION from Trehill where Kenn entertained Ivybridge Second XI in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League D Division West on Saturday. Kenn made it to 187 all out after winning the toss and batting first – the visitors chasing that target down in the 34th over for the loss of four wickets.
