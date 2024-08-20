HONOURS even was how it ended on August 14 in the league clash between Ivybridge Town and St. Blazey.
Quick thinking from Jacob Smelt saw Ivy open the scoring and they were then pegged back five minutes after half-time by Jacob Rowe, 1-1 the final score.
Attentions swiftly turned to FA Cup action, as Graham Hambly reports.
Failure to find the finishing touch in front of goal proved costly for Ivybridge Town as they lost 1-0 at home to Tavistock in the preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday (Aug 17).
It was a frustrating result for Ivybridge after an evenly contested match against a side from a level one step above them in the football pyramid.
Ivybridge looked equal to their visitors in most departments as both teams struggled to break the deadlock.
Goalkeeper Kane Gregory kept Ivybridge in the game during the first half with an impressive one-handed save from a shot by Ben Steer, who broke clear of the home defence.
Goals have been in short supply for Ivybridge in the opening weeks of the new season and one of their rare scoring attempts was a shot by Sean Thomson, which was capably dealt with by Aaron Dearing in the Tavistock goal.
The vital breakthrough for Tavistock came in the 81st minute when substitute Victor Odiaka punished a lapse in the home defence by firing in the goal that booked his side their place in the next round of the competition.
Ivybridge joint manager Wayne Gamble admitted: “It was a disappointing result for us. It is becoming a regular theme where I am saying we were unlucky and did not get the rub of the green. We have just got to start putting the ball in the net.”
Commenting on the fact that his side were up against a team from a higher league, Gamble said: “I thought we were the better side over the 90 minutes, but we gave away a very soft goal. We will work hard, lick our wounds and go again.”
Ivybridge are working with a number of younger players and Gamble explained: “We have got to be patient with these young boys. There are a lot of youngsters in the side. It is not going to change overnight. It is going to be a long process.”
Despite the current shortage of goals, Gamble praised the efforts of summer signing striker Rory Busby, saying: “He led the line fantastically well and was our man of the match. Jordan Powell has been particularly impressive for us in our first five games, but Rory pipped him today. Rory is a great character and has slotted in well since joining us.”
Next up for Ivybridge will be another knock-out competition on Friday evening (Aug 23) when they visit Newton Abbot Spurs in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase.
Gamble says: “Our spirits are high. We will train on Tuesday evening and be ready for the game on Friday.”