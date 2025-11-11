PLYMOUTH Argyle have turned to a familiar face to help steady the ship – with former manager Derek Adams returning to Home Park as the club’s new Director of Football.
Adams, 50, managed the Pilgrims between 2015 and 2019, leading them to promotion to League One in 2017 and establishing a reputation for tactical nous and discipline during a successful first spell in charge.
Since leaving Argyle, the Scot has managed Morecambe across three separate stints, famously guiding the Shrimps to promotion to League One for the first time in their history, as well as taking charge at Bradford City and Ross County.
In his new role, Adams will oversee the men’s first-team football structure, providing strategic and recruitment support to Head of Football Operations David Fox and Head Coach Tom Cleverley.
While he won’t be involved in day-to-day coaching, his remit will focus on guiding football operations, helping shape Argyle’s long-term direction and offering experience during what the club has described as a “challenging period.”
Argyle Chairman Simon Hallett welcomed Adams’ return, praising his deep understanding of the club and his track record in difficult circumstances.
“Derek is someone who knows Argyle well after a long period of time here as manager,” Hallett said. “He has extensive knowledge across all areas of the football pyramid in both England and Scotland and will provide valuable support to both David and Tom as we look to come through this challenging period.
“He’s experienced in tough environments and will work closely with all areas of the men’s football department to ensure results and performances improve. I’m very pleased to welcome him back.”
Chief Executive Paul Berne echoed those sentiments, describing Adams’ appointment as an important step ahead of a congested fixture list and the January transfer window.
“We are all aware the situation we are in is not good enough,” Berne said. “The Board believes bringing in someone of Derek’s experience will support us as we work to improve.
“He has the experience and expertise to contribute immediately to planning and decision making, and I look forward to seeing him back at Home Park.”
