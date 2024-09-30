WESTERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Paulton Rovers 0 Ivybridge Town 2
IVYBRIDGE Town extended their winning run to four matches with a 2-0 away victory over Paulton Rovers in the Jewson Western League on Saturday, September 28, writes Graham Hambly.
Their latest success sees them continue their climb to ninth place in the Premier Division table and they are only five points behind leaders Clevedon.
Owen Pritchard gave Ivybridge the best possible start when he scored his seventh goal of the season with a header in the fifth minute.
That proved a setback for Paulton and Connor Rush added a second for Ivybridge when he cashed in on a defensive error by Jac Poffley in the 19th minute.
Paulton tried to get back into the game and had a couple of chances, but Ivybridge defended well to ensure they maintained their winning run.
The visitors were without regular goalkeeper Kane Gregory, who was unavailable, but Helston’s Kyle Moore provided efficient cover and help the side keep a clean sheet.
It was a pleasing result for Ivybridge joint manager Wayne Gamble who said: “We came out of the traps quite quickly and I think we shocked Paulton a little bit.
“Once we had taken a 2-0 lead we defended really well to hold on for the win.”
Apart from the absence of goalkeeper Gregory, Ivybridge had three other players missing from their starting line-up with defenders Jake Lane and Jordan Powell plus midfielder Dane Hewings all suffering injuries.
Impressive in midfield for Ivybridge were 18-year-old Rio Daly and the experienced Chris Wight, who turned in a man of the match performance, with Gamble adding: “Chris was fantastic for us.”
Ivybridge now have a clear week before another away trip with a visit to Ilfracombe on Saturday (Oct 5).
Then come a couple of home matches with Saltash due at Erme Valley on Wednesday, October 9 followed by the visit of Street on Saturday, October 12.
Just a few days prior as well, Ivy overcame St Austell courtesy of a goal and assist from Connor Rush.
Rush opened the scoring with his third goal of the season in the 19th minute as Ivybridge battled their way to a 1-0 interval lead.
Then Rush created the second goal in the 55th minute, providing a brilliant through ball for Sean Thomson to run clear of the visiting defence, before taking the ball past goalkeeper Andy Collings and firing into the vacant net.
Any hopes that Ivybridge were going to have an easy passage were dashed four minutes later when St Austell pulled a goal back with substitute Adam Carter scoring following a right-wing corner by Max Gilbert.
The remainder of the game was keenly contested and played at a fast pace with Ivybridge creating a number of scoring opportunities. But they failed to find the necessary finishing touch to hit the goals their attacking play deserved.
It resulted in a few anxious moments with Ivybridge defending their slender one-goal advantage as the game went into six added minutes before referee Paul Allen blew the final whistle.
All in all, a week to remember with six big points!