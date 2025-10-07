THE Plymouth Argyle Vice Presidents Club has once again demonstrated its commitment to the wider Argyle family, making two significant donations to support the club’s community work and the growth of women’s football.
Over the summer, the long-established supporters’ group donated £4,188.55 to the Plymouth Argyle Community Trust, helping to fund projects that deliver sport, education and wellbeing initiatives across Devon and Cornwall.
The Community Trust plays a key role in connecting the football club with schools, young people, and local communities – and the Vice Presidents’ contribution will help expand that vital work.
In a further show of support, members of the Vice Presidents Club recently presented a £500 cheque to Marie Hourihane, head coach of the Plymouth Argyle Women’s Team.
The donation will go towards supporting the team’s ongoing development, ensuring players have access to the facilities and resources they need as women’s football continues to grow in popularity.
Club chairman John McNulty, who recently took over the role after serving as a director and chief executive at Plymouth Argyle, said the donations reflect the Vice Presidents’ long-standing mission to support every part of the club and its community.
“The Vice Presidents Club is proud to play its part in supporting both the Argyle Community Trust and the Women’s Team,” said McNulty. “Our members are passionate about helping the club thrive on and off the pitch, and these contributions show our commitment to the wider Argyle family.”
Founded in 1969 by then-chairman Robert Daniel, the Vice Presidents Club has spent 56 years backing Plymouth Argyle Football Club in meaningful and practical ways. This season, its 44 members have returned to the Club Captains Lounge at Home Park, where they also serve as individual sponsors of the lounge – another example of their continued investment in the club’s success.
McNulty added that members will continue to raise funds and support future initiatives, helping Argyle and its community “go from strength to strength” in the seasons ahead.
