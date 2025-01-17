PLYMOUTH Argyle’s Emirates FA Cup fourth round clash against Premier League table-toppers Liverpool will be played on Sunday, February 9 (3pm).
Not surprisingly, the clash – which will take place at Home Park – has been selected as one of the live TV games for the weekend and will be shown on ITV1.
Because of the scheduling, it now means Miron Muslic’s side will now face Millwall in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday, February 12, rather than 24 hours earlier.
Argyle officials have confirmed that ticket details will be made available shortly, but stressed in a club statement: “Demand for Liverpool tickets will understandably be high, but Argyle season ticket holders will take priority.
“Any Evergreen members who signed up after the fourth round draw will not have the same priority as those who have signed up prior to this date.
“We highly recommend that fans aims to purchase tickets online. Phone lines will be extremely busy, as will the ticket office windows. Please help us, by helping yourselves and avoiding lengthy queues by purchasing online.
“Season ticket holders and Evergreen members should ensure they are set up online and if you are looking to buy for other season ticket holders or Evergreen members, please make sure they are in your network.
“Supporters are reminded to only buy tickets from the club, as identification may be required on entry. Tickets will not be valid if they are purchased from other websites. We will have full confirmation of full ticket details as soon as possible.”