TOM Cleverley has emerged as the leading contender to become Plymouth Argyle’s new head coach - with various sources indicating the former Watford boss is in advanced talks to take over at Home Park.
The 35-year-old is understood to be the clear frontrunner to succeed Miron Muslic, who quit the Pilgrims two weeks ago to take charge of German outfit Schalke.
Talks are believed to have progressed quickly in recent days, with club officials impressed by Cleverley’s vision, energy and familiarity with the English footballing landscape.
Cleverley was dismissed by Watford last month following a 14th-place finish in the Championship. His departure ended an eight-year spell at Vicarage Road, where he initially signed as a player from Everton in 2017 before transitioning into coaching.
While several names have been linked with the role - Jack Wilshere, Des Buckingham and Stephen Robinson - the former England midfielder is now believed to be firmly in pole position.
One factor working in Cleverley’s favour is his recent experience against Argyle. His Watford side faced the Pilgrims three times last season, playing out two draws in the league - 2-2 at Home Park and 0-0 at Vicarage Road - before securing a 2-0 victory in the Carabao Cup second round.
If appointed, Cleverley would be tasked with building on the foundations laid by Muslic while injecting fresh momentum into the squad ahead of the new League One campaign.
Argyle have already been busy during the close season adding to their playing ranks bringing in Bradley Ibrahim from Hertha Berlin, Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen), Caleb Watts (Exeter City) and Jamie Paterson (Coventry City).
There have also been departures with Jordan Houghton and Saxon Earley both joining Stevenage, Dan Grimshaw has joined Norwich City, while Mustapha Bundu has rejected the offer of a new contract with the Pilgrims.
