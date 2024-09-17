THE headline game from this weekend in the South Devon Football League pitted two South Hams rivals against each other.
Totnes & Dartington 1st XI hosted Beesands Rovers 1st XI and a hat-trick from Charlie Johansen inspired the former to victory.
There were also goals for Ryan Walton (2) and Josh Squires in the 6-1 victory whilst Adam Winkworth was the scorer on the losing team.
Totnes have won three from three now and boast a goal difference of +7 and in a complete reverse, Beesands are yet to pick up a point have a -7 GD.
Also in the Premier Division, East Allington United enjoyed an impressive win away at Buckfastleigh Rangers. Finley Bullen scored twice and Ben Tapper also got in on the action as East Allington won for the first time in the early stages of this campaign.
Ivybridge Town 2nd XI were on the wrong end of an eight-goal thriller in Division One, losing 5-3 away at Brixham Town to make it two defeats from three.
East Allington 2nd XI are one of only two Division Two teams hailing from the South Hams but they are yet to play a league game in 2024/25.
In his weekly SDFL report, Alistair Muirden wrote the following: “Just to clear up an interesting situation in this division is the question surrounding East Allington Utd 2nds who have yet to play a league game. They did play yesterday but in a county cup and as many people know their home games rarely get postponed due to the weather, but a fixture backlog in September is a new one for me. All eyes will be on their first league game on Saturday.”
They won away at Feniton 2nd XI via a penalty shootout whilst Harbertonford were unable to make it two wins from two away at Watcombe Wanderers 2nd XI.
In another South Hams derby, T&D seconds conceded seven away at Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police seconds and only scored one in response, taking their goal difference to -13.
Stoke are currently sixth in Division Three whilst Totnes & Dartington are 10th.
Finally, to Division Four, and it was a day to forget for Kingsbridge & Kellaton United 1st XI.
Josh Clarke scored four, Oliver Clarke three and Sean Crawford two for Kingskerswell FC in an 11-0 demolition. Alex Harding and substitute Derek Bridgman also contributed single goals as they move up to second.