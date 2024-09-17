In his weekly SDFL report, Alistair Muirden wrote the following: “Just to clear up an interesting situation in this division is the question surrounding East Allington Utd 2nds who have yet to play a league game. They did play yesterday but in a county cup and as many people know their home games rarely get postponed due to the weather, but a fixture backlog in September is a new one for me. All eyes will be on their first league game on Saturday.”