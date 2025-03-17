The local lot didn’t fare quite as well in Division Three with both T&D 2nd XI and Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nd XI losing by three-goal deficits. T&D are now five points behind 5th-placed Elburton 3rds after losing away to them 3-0 whilst Drake leapfrog Stoke in the push for top spot by defeating them 4-1. Alexander McKerrell scored for Stoke on an afternoon to forget at Broadley Lane.