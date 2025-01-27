WESTERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Welton Rovers 0, Ivybridge Town 5
IVYBRIDGE Town collected their second successive away victory with a 5-0 win over Welton Rovers in the Jewson Western League on Saturday, January 25, writes Graham Hambly.
Following their 1-0 win away to Saltash in midweek, it meant six points and two clean sheets for Ivybridge, as a reward following a three-hour trip to Welton.
Although Welton remain bottom of the table, Ivybridge joint manager Wayne Gamble said they are showing signs of improvement.
“They are under new management and have brought in some talented players,” said Gamble.
“We did not have it all our own way. In fact, there was nothing in it for the first 25 minutes. But credit to our boys for a professional job.”
Chris Wright, playing in an attacking role, opened the scoring for the visitors when he headed into the net with a great striker’s goal in the 33rd minute. Then Sean Thomson added a second with a well-placed shot in the 42nd minute for his tenth goal of the season.
Ivybridge effectively wrapped up their victory with a couple of goals in three minutes early in the second half.
Wright grabbed his second of the afternoon with a close-range effort in the 50th minute while Owen Pritchard struck in the 53rd minute to bring his season’s tally to 14 goals.
The goal was just reward for Pritchard, who worked hard throughout the afternoon.
Man of the match for Ivybridge, however, was recent signing Harry Jeffrey, who pulled the strings in midfield throughout the game. There was also praise for goalkeeper Jordan Duffey on his second successive clean sheet.
Gamble said: “Harry showed why we brought him to the club. He was head and shoulders above everyone else while Jordan showed his professionalism by the way he was marshalling the defence even when we were leading 4-0.”
With the game into the sixth minute of added time Jeffrey rounded off a successful match when he grabbed his first goal for the club.
A break from league action for Ivybridge arrives on Tuesday, January 28 with a visit to Plymouth Parkway in the quarter final of the Devon County St Luke’s Bowl.
Parkway currently play at two levels above Ivybridge in the Premier South Division of the Southern League.
Defender Sam Hillson, who has just completed a three-match suspension, is set to return for Ivybridge in time to play against his former club.
Gamble says: “Following two successive wins in the league, we now have the opportunity to go out and enjoy the cup game against Parkway.”
The next home fixture for Ivybridge will be on Saturday (Feb 1) when they host Buckland Athletic, who will be fresh from last Saturday’s 5-1 home win over St Blazey.
Ivybridge suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat when they visited Buckland earlier this month and were beaten on penalties when Buckland visited Erme Valley in the Les Phillips Cup in October.
Gamble is looking for his side to return to winning ways at home, saying: “Buckland beat us by the odd goal last time we met, so let’s hope it our turn to take the three points this time around.”