WESTERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
St Blazey 0, Ivybridge Town 2
NEW signing Jake Miller scored on his debut as Ivybridge Town extended their winning run with a 2-0 victory away to St Blazey in the Jewson Western League on Wednesday evening (Sept 11), writes Graham Hambly.
Ivybridge have now won their last five matches, four of them away from home, and kept five clean sheets in the process.
The successful run has seen Ivybridge climb into the top half of the Western League table.
Ivybridge broke the deadlock in the 65th minute with a goal from Miller, who came on as one of five substitutes for Ivybridge.
That was followed two minutes later by a strike from Ollie Aplin, who scored his first league goal since re-joining the club during the summer.
The win at Blaise Park completed a double triumph for Ivybridge, who secured a 3-1 victory away to St Blazey in the FA Cup earlier this season.
Ivybridge are now looking forward to a run of three successive home matches in the league with Shepton Mallet due at Erme Valley on Saturday (Sept 14) followed by a couple of midweek evening games against Cornish rivals Torpoint (on Wednesday 18th) and St Austell (on Tuesday 24th).
One away match during that run will be a visit to Welton in the FA Vase on Saturday, September 21.