WESTERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Ivybridge Town 4, Torpoint Athletic 1
TWO goals from Owen Pritchard helped Ivybridge Town complete the double over Torpoint Athletic with a 4-1 home win in the Jewson Western League at Erme Valley on Wednesday evening (Sept 18), writes Graham Hambly.
This latest success followed a 3-0 victory at Torpoint three weeks previously.
Despite the 4-1 scoreline, the first half was a reasonably closely contested affair with Ivybridge eventually breaking the deadlock in the 29th minute thanks to a spectacular goal from Charlie Miller, who aimed a shot from distance and saw the ball sail into the Torpoint goal.
The visitors were back on level terms five minutes later when Torpoint skipper Luke Cloke punished some uncertain Ivybridge defending with a shot that crept just inside the far post.
Torpoint had their most dangerous period at the start of the second half with Ivybridge indebted to goalkeeper Kane Gregory for pulling off a couple of important saves.
Torpoint were awarded a penalty for a foul in the 50th minute and Ivybridge were relieved to see Callum McGhee fire the spot kick high over the bar.
That sparked Ivybridge into a lively period of pressure that brought its reward with three second-half goals. Playing a key role in the home side’s attacking enterprise was the impressive Sean Thomson, who took the eye with his tireless efforts.
Pritchard was well placed to double his goal tally for the season, scoring with a couple of shots in the 61st and 81st minutes.
By that stage, Ivybridge were well in control of the game and substitute Bailey Mabin took the opportunity to wrap up the victory when he broke free on the right and ran through to fire home his first goal of the season in the 86th minute.
The three points enabled Ivybridge to climb into the top half of the table with five wins from ten league matches.
They take a break from league action on Saturday (Sept 21) with a trip to Welton Rovers in the second round qualifying of the FA Vase, but they are back on Western League duty on Tuesday evening (Sept 24) when St Austell are due at Erme Valley (7.30 pm).