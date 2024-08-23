NEWTON Abbot Spurs and Ivybridge Town were competing alongside each other in the Southwest Peninsula League Premier East division.
The latter romped to the title though, boasting a 26-point advantage over second-placed Bovey Tracey and Axminster Town when all was said and done, so the pair will be seeing less of one another for the time being.
However, a cup competition, the FA Vase, presented an opportunity for them to be reunited. The Rec was the location on the evening of August 23 with contrasting runs of league form making it a hard one to call.
It was the visitors Ivybridge who had the first chance of the game through a free kick but nothing came of it.
Tate Breslan-Aggrey and centre-back Fin Pearse then went close at the other end and Spurs were showing positive signs.
Wayne Gamble’s Ivy had other ideas though, number nine Chris Wright made no mistake in burying his chance from near the penalty spot with 10 or so minutes gone in the Vase affair.
A wayward pass from Toby Pullman was nearly punished by the away team just moments later and Spurs were living oh so dangerously at this point in time.
Ivybridge received the first card of the game and after these early chances, the game became rather cagey. There weren’t many more looks at goal for a sizable period of the first half, Callum Noyce catching the Ivybridge defence off-guard but failing to lift the ball over the oncoming goalkeeper being the pick of the bunch.
1-0 became 2-0 before the break eventually courtesy of Rory Busby. Inter-play between Rio Daly and Sean Thomsen was a joy to behold and then Busby was on hand to fire underneath the reaches of Spurs’ shot-stopper Owen Vosper.
In the second 45, Pearse rose well from a corner and forced a strong save out of Kane Gregory but apart from that, the hosts were unable to challenge the Ivybridge number one.
Town were more than happy to knock the ball around and maintain their two-goal cushion, and on the flipside, Marc Revell’s men were unable to force the issue and so the second half ended up being quite futile.
Tensions flared at times and the match officials were in for plenty of stick from all angles, but there were no major decisions that went the wrong way and now Ivybridge can look ahead to another chance to advance in the FA Vase.
Spurs return to the league with a home game against Stoke & Torbay Police on Tuesday 27 whereas Ivybridge will be away to Torpoint Athletic on the same day.