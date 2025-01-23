WESTERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Saltash United 0, Ivybridge Town 1
A GOAL from striker Ollie Aplin was enough to give Ivybridge Town their first win of 2025 with a 1-0 away victory over Saltash United in the Jewson Western League on Tuesday evening (Jan 21), reports Graham Hambly.
After a goalless first half, Aplin provided the vital breakthrough with his fifth goal of the season in the 61st minute.
The welcome result for Ivybridge ended a run of four successive defeats and enabled them to climb back into the top half of the table.
It also provided an excellent boost ahead of Saturday’s (Jan 25) visit to bottom club Welton Rovers, who are still looking for their first points of the season.
Then comes another away match with a visit to Plymouth Parkway in the quarter final of the Devon County St Luke’s Bowl on Tuesday (Jan 28).
Those games will be followed by a run of three successive home fixtures with Buckland, Paulton and Wellington due to visit Erme Valley on the first three Saturdays of February.