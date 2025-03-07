MUCH like the Incredible Hulk, you don’t want to upset Miron Muslic it seems.
The normally affable Plymouth Argyle head coach cut a less than impressed figure in the wake of his side’s midweek loss to Hull City in the Sky Bet Championship.
Argyle’s 2-0 defeat saw them remain firmly in the relegation zone, seven points adrift of safety, with just 11 games remaining.
Days on from that reverse at the MKM Stadium, Muslic’s demeanor had somewhat mellowed as he looked ahead to his side’s latest assignment, the visit of Sheffield Wednesday to Home Park tomorrow (3pm).
Muslic is well aware neither he, nor his players for that matter, can afford to wallow in self-pity at what might have been. Instead, they must switch their full focus to the next task which, in this case, is the visit of the Owls.
With the fight for crucial points heating up by the week, Muslic has called for intensity, character and a reaction, both on and off the field this weekend.
“The message to the team is we have to do our job and the Green Army will be there,” he said Muslic. “They will create the atmosphere we need - hostile, always behind us, pushing us, celebrating tackles, celebrating when we create some offensive threats, and just be ready to support us, to be the 12th man.
“This will have a huge impact on our performance. That’s why I’m very confident looking forward for Saturday. We are going to do our job, the Green Army are going to support us in this way, and then we are just hard to beat.”
Although home performances have largely been to the standard required, it’s on the road that Argyle have struggled. Indeed, you have to go all the way back to April 2024 to note their latest league away win.
Since then, it’s been 20 Championship games without success, a statistic that was merely underlined in what was an abject display from the Pilgrims against Hull City.
“If we are not on our maximum, if we are not on the limit, we are going to struggle everywhere,” added Muslic. “This team proved over the last couple of weeks if we can reach our maximum, if we can have our organisation and then just go all in, we are very much competitive.”
Argyle are hopeful that striker Ryan Hardie, who has been sidelined for the past three weeks, will be fit enough to take some part in the game.
The 27-year-old has missed the last four matches due to a back issue picked up in the loss away to Blackburn Rovers. That came after he had scored five goals in the previous three games, including the winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup.
“We missed him so much over the last couple of weeks,” added Muslic. “If you have a player with this type of quality, this type of profile which is very much needed for the type of game we are playing - organised, structured and waiting for regains in transition - you simply miss him.
“The positive thing was Hardie was on the pitch the first time now for two-and-a-half, almost three weeks. I'm very optimistic to get him back and we will try everything possible to get him involved as a potential game-changer for Saturday.”
Argyle are also hopeful that midfielder Adam Randell will also be available in some capacity after sustained an injury to his quad.
“Yesterday (Wednesday) he had his first session here with the medical and physical department. He ticked off all the boxes. The latest test for him will be tomorrow, the sprints. Again, I’m very positive, some little hope for Saturday, we will see.”