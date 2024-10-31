IVYBRIDGE Town were in FA Vase action last weekend and were beaten 3-1 away at Tadley Calleva.
This made it two cup exits in as many games following their defeat on penalties to Buckland Athletic in the Les Phillips Cup on Tuesday, October 23.
A return to the Western Football League offers the Ivies a chance at redemption and they were surely fancy their chances upon visiting Gloucestershire. Oldland Abbotonians will be their opponents up country, the team in 15th with defeats in each of their last four league outings.
Wayne Gamble’s men meanwhile are ninth-placed and will hope November’s form is closer to that of September rather than October.
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police won 2-0 on their travels to Crediton United in their last South West Peninsula League Premier East fixture but won’t have the opportunity to build up a further head of steam tomorrow, with a weekend off.
Instead, Stoke’s next game will come on November 9 as the sixth-placed side visit a struggling Axminster Town team.
To the South Devon Football League where none of the five divisions are being led by South Hams-based clubs. That being said, Totnes & Dartington are going well in the Premier and their visit to Kingsteignton Athletic has to be one of the fixtures of the weekend.
East Allington United 1st XI, two places and four points below T&D even having played far less games than anyone else, can continue to strike fear into the hearts of their division rivals with a home win over second-placed Waldon Athletic.
Beesands Rovers are towards the bottom of the standings and after losing to Buckfastleigh Rangers last time out, they now have a league reprieve with a Sportslighting Premier Cup visit to Plymouth Hope FC.
Also in that cup, Dartmouth AFC of the Devon Football League will host Budleigh Salterton.
Ivybridge Town 2nd XI fell to a fifth defeat in their first six games away at Paignton Villa by a single-goal and it doesn’t get any easier as they host Division One leaders Plymouth Phoenix next.
East Allington 2nd XI and Harbertonford 1st XI both have 10 points to their name and currently occupy fifth and sixth respectively in Division Two. The latter can take advantage of the former’s week of if they win at Duckspond, the home of Buckfastleigh Rangers.
Stoke G&TP 2nd XI (5th) host Paignton Saints (11th) and T&D 2nd XI (8th) welcome Drake (2nd) to Foxhole in Division Three and finally, Kingsbridge & Kellaton United 1st XI are rock-bottom in Division Four and will face a visit from Templer Way.