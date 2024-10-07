SUBSTITUTE Colin Pritchard scored a last-gasp winner as Ivybridge Town continued their climb up the Western League table with a 1-0 away victory over Ilfracombe Town on Saturday, October 5, writes Graham Hambly.
It was Ivybridge’s fifth successive win and their tenth in the last 11 games as they moved to fifth in the Premier Division, five points adrift of leaders Clevedon Town.
Pritchard, who came on to play in a wing-back position, scored in the closing stages with a cracking shot from 25 yards that flew into the bottom corner of the net.
Ivybridge joint manager Wayne Gamble was delighted to see his side come away with all three points from their 200-mile round trip to Marlborough Park.
“It was a constant battle,” said Gamble. “We scored just when it looked as if the match was going to end in a 0-0 draw. There was a cross wind blowing and not much football was played, but we put in a rugged team performance. It was a good three points for us.”
Turning in a Man of the Match performance for Ivybridge was defender Curtis Legrice, who typified the team’s spirited performance.
Gamble explained: “He was outstanding for us, winning every duel and every header throughout the game.”
Although there were not many scoring opportunities during a keenly contested match, Bailey Mabin and Ollie Aplin worked hard in attack for the visitors, while there was a bonus for Ivybridge with defender Jake Lane returning from injury when he came on as substitute.
Following this win for Ivybridge are two successive home matches with Saltash due at Erme Valley on Wednesday (Oct 9) (7.30 pm) and a visit by Street on Saturday (Oct 12).
Gamble says: “They promise to be a couple of tough games for us with Saltash having picked up form recently.”
Although Saltash are in the bottom half of the table, they have won their last three league games away to Brislington and Nailsea along with a home victory over St Blazey.
Street are a fellow high-flyer who are only below Ivy on goal difference at the time of writing. The pair both have 25 points but Street have a record of 7-4-3 from 14 games, compared to Town’s 8-1-4 from 13.
Meanwhile, Ivybridge have been drawn at home to South West Peninsula League side Torridgeside in the second round of the Devon County St Luke’s Bowl, having had a bye in the first round. The tie will be played at Erme Valley on the evening of Wednesday, November 6.