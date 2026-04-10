CHILDREN and staff at All Saints’ Thurlestone C of E Academy, part of the Learning Academy Partnership (LAP), are celebrating another successful season of their premier league, now in its fourth year.
This year, the league has seen record participation, with 78 children signed up, up from 55 in its inaugural season. Open to both boys and girls in years three, four, five and six, the league offers 20-minute matches played on Friday afternoons and is designed to welcome children who may be trying football for the first time.
The league is hosted across All Saints Thurlestone C of E Academy and two other LAP schools (Charleton C of E Academy, and West Alvington C of E Academy), giving children the chance to play for their schools, build confidence, and take pride in being part of a team.
Teams play each other twice over the season, which runs from March to July, culminating in the awarding of the AST (All Saints Thurlestone) Trophy to the champions, the Golden Boot Trophy for the top scorer, and a Player of the Season award.
The season concludes with a high-energy closing ceremony, celebrating not just the players but all the children involved. The event features music, dance, confetti cannons, and other festive highlights designed to create lasting memories for everyone.
The league continues to grow each year, offering a fantastic opportunity for children across the trust schools to get active and have fun.
Hannah Ruston, headteacher at All Saints’ Thurlestone C of E Academy explained that “The league is about more than football.”
She continued, “It’s about giving children a safe and supportive environment to try new things, develop confidence, and celebrate achievement together.
“Seeing the children enjoy the matches and then come together for the closing celebration is always a highlight of the year."
Tracey Cleverly, CEO of Learning Academy Partnership had this to say:
"We’re thrilled to see the league continue to grow each year. It’s fantastic to watch children of all abilities come together, try something new, and feel proud of being part of a team.
“This league creates lasting memories that go far beyond the pitch."
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