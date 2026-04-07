DARTMOUTH
ON what felt more like the middle of summer rather than the start of spring, Dartmouth Golf Club ladies were playing a waltz.
After some debate, there was a change from the normal cycle of single, double, treble points to dividing the round into three sets of six holes which helped some, but not all.
Whichever way the score was calculated, Jodie Kenyon’s first birdie on the Championship course netted her 15 points - a just reward for a birdie on the tricky fifteenth, which she followed up with a par and a further 12 points on the sixteenth.
Her poor playing partner wasn’t having the best day and ruefully noted that she had the same number of points on the front nine as Jodie had on a single hole. Consoling her, another player pointed out that they had fewer points - some days it just doesn’t work.
Unsurprisingly, Jodie was the clear winner with 76 points, ahead of Jules Vincent (62) and Chris Mushens (55).
The Dartmouth course ladies were also playing a Waltz and here it was Sharon Jones having a great game, particularly on the treble holes. Although she couldn’t emulate Jodie’s 15 pointer, a couple of 12 pointers were sufficient to give her the win over Barbara Dally.
The format for the men’s midweek competition was Greensomes. One team didn’t need any hint of an apology until the eleventh hole, having already scored more points than another team scored in total.
Step forward Phil Brooking and Bobby Wotton, who scored nothing less, and usually more, than two points until then, accumulating 31 points.
Their game faltered somewhat after that, with a run of one pointers until composure was regained for a short while on the sixteenth. In spite of the wobble, their 41 points made them clear winners, edging out John Cousins and John Garner (38pts) and then Andy Birss and Paul Brown (37).
The Good Friday mixed friendly match against St Mellion is a long-standing fixture but has been thwarted by weather for the past two years, causing the Shona Trophy to have resided in Cornwall for too long!
After sunshine in the previous days, hopes were high for a lovely spring day but the rain had other ideas, delivering a steady drizzle throughout the day - fortunately not heavy enough to prevent the game from going ahead.
Marilyn and Richard Lucas were late substitutes but more than played their part, bringing home the final point that secured the trophy’s return. Well played to lady captain Shelley Durrans and her team.
The weekend Mixed Stableford saw some steady scores but little excitement.
Jeremy Kenyon (35pts) topping Division One ahead of Rob Barrett (34) whilst Division Two was led by Timothy Enticknap (36) and Nigel Osborne (33).
Earlier in the week, Lee Marels was representing Dartmouth at the County Club Champions’ final at Tavistock. In a close competition, and in spite of an eagle two on the eighteenth, Lee finished in third place, just two points behind the winner, Sam Dunn of the Warren.
THURLESTONE
Thurlestone hosted the West Devon League Greensome competition on Sunday 29th March when four Devon clubs Yelverton, Boringdon, Staddon and Thurlestone competed for the WDL Trophy.
The winners were from the home club Thurlestone, congratulations to Andy and Leo Willmott with 44 points. In second place were another Thurlestone pair Bruce and Jacob Brooker with 42 points, and third were Steve and Isaac Donald with 41 points from Staddon Heights.,
The Faldo Futures, played as a 9-hole competition, are qualifiers designed to attract as many children as possible to come and participate. The winners qualify for Regional finals and if they are lucky enough profess to the national final played the Belfry later this year.
Finn Robson, who played in the nationals last year got off to a great start this year by winning his group with a great effort of +2 played at Churston Clubs front nine.
He now progresses to the regional final to be played at Woodbury hoping to make it to The Belfry once more and again meet one of his heroes, Sir Nick Faldo. Good luck Finny!!
On a cold, wet and windy day at Tavistock a mixed team from Thurlestone took on a team from Tavistock Golf Club in a mixed friendly match. Despite the challenging weather conditions some great golf was played and both teams agreed that the course was in very good condition for the time of year.
A close match resulted in Tavistock running out the winners by 3 matches to 2, with wins for Graeme and Sheila Fairley and Rob and Sarah Loader. Following the match the teams enjoyed dinner in the (much warmer) Tavistock Clubhouse.
Thurlestone ladies played a medal competition on Wednesday in good weather conditions. The winner was Judith Lungmuss (22) with 71 on countback and second was Jenny Bates (36) also with 71. Third was Janice Croke (29) with 72. There were only two birdie twos, both on the third hole, courtesy of Jennifer Roberts and Mary Swan.
The nine holes medal had seven entries and the winner was Helen Baker with 33 from Sally Nelson Roberts also 33.
On Friday morning, Kingsbridge Care Hub chairman Graham Smith came to receive the cheque for £7,433 raised by Thurlestone members. He said an enormous THANK YOU from all of at Kingsbridge Age Concern @ Kingsbridge Care Hub for your amazing fundraising efforts on our behalf.
They were absolutely delighted when you so kindly chose us as your Joint Captain’s Charity but never imagined such an incredible result.
At the Devon County golf final winter series at Teignmouth on Sunday. We are proud to report two success stories.
One of the Thurlestone green staff Dan Rosevear came fourth on the day with gross 39 points and William Hoskin the junior captain got the prize for best junior with gross 34points. Dan also came second overall in the Winter series.
There were 53 entries for the Stableford competition on a very cold windy Saturday 4th April and the winner in Division One was Andrew Morgan (13) with 40 points from Mark Knight (11) with 38 points and 3rd was Aiden Mulligan a junior with 36 points.
In Division Two, the winner was junior Harry Robinson (16) with 41 points from Robert Hyde (16) with 34 points. There were six birdie twos scored so congratulations to Jacob Brooker, Duncan Millar, Andrew Morgan, Simon Parsons, Steve Pike and Harry Robinson.
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