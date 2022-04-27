REPORT: Seven in a row for five-star Ivies

IVYBRIDGE Town cruised comfortably to their seventh successive win with a 5-0 away victory at Crediton in the South West Peninsula League last night.

The latest result boosted their goal tally in those seven games to 26 for and only two against with five clean sheets.

Ivybridge took command midway through the first half with two goals in quick succession from Luke Forward and Callum Merrin. Then Owen Raven grabbed another to give the side a 3-0 interval lead.

Ivybridge soaked up some expected pressure at the start of the second half before striking on the counter attack with Forward hitting his second goal of the game to bring his season’s tally to 13.

Then, with about 20 minutes remaining, Charlie Warry wrapped up the scoring with a goal from a corner by Jacob Smelt.

Ivybridge manager Darren Stewart said: “It was a really good attacking performance from the start. It was mainly one way traffic after we opened them up with a couple of goals in the space of three or four minutes.

“The players have responded really well with seven straight wins since we were beaten in the semi-final of the League Cup. We have a young side which has matured over the season.”

Stewart was also pleased with his side’s defensive performances, which have now produced 14 clean sheets in 37 league games.